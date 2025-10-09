A student from Duchy College has been busy on official business at No 10.
Emily Borner, who was this year appoint to the special honour of the Royal Navy First Sea Lord Cadet, was in London to meet the First Sea Lord at the Ministry of Defence at Whitehall in London.
Her trip included a trip to Number 10 Downing Street where he had a lucky chance meeting with Larry the cat.
Emily is studying the ‘Entry to the Uniformed Services NCFE Diploma Level 3’ at the college’s Stoke Climsland campus, Emily Borner was appointed this year’s Royal Navy First Sea Lord Cadet.
Emily said: “We began the day meeting the Commander and Deputy Commander of the Royal Naval Cadet Forces, sharing cadets’ perspectives to help the planning in line with the government’s plan to grow the cadet forces by 30 per cent.
“Unknown to most we were privileged to a tour of King Henry VIII’s wine cellar below the building, discovering more about the building’s history and the tri-services.”
Throughout the day, she spoke with Royal Navy and Royal Marines personnel about their careers, defence strategy and future planning, and met the First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Gwyn Jenkins.
She then had lunch with the Royal Navy board including General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Steve Moorhouse, and Major General Paul Maynard.
Emily said: “Hearing their experiences and vision for the Navy was inspiring. We were also presented with challenge coins by the First Sea Lord, who shared the tradition in receiving one.
“We finished the day with photos outside No 10 Downing Street, an experience I’ve now been fortunate enough to have twice.”
Each year a number of cadets are chosen nationally from across the Naval Cadet forces to serve as ambassadors. They work to raise the profile of Naval Cadets while gaining unique insights into the senior levels of the Royal Navy. Emily finishes her tenure at the end of the year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.