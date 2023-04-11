OKEHAMPTON Hamlets Parish Council could see an influx of former Okehampton town councillors as 12 candidates put themseves forward for six seats in the largest Hamlets ward.
Former town councillors Jan Goffey, Deborah Sanger and Paul Jessop, are standing for election on May 4 in the North Ward of the Hamlets.
They are joined by other prospective councillors Mark Richards, Stuart Norris, Alison Duckers, Paul Gillard and Lyn Evans.
Also standing in North Ward are current council chairman Brian Wood, John Heard, Andy Ewen and Martin Littlejohns.
This number of candidates for a parish council election is unusual — particularly in the current climate — and comes against a background of difference of opinion over whether part of Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council should be incorporated into the town.
This is currently being considered in a Community Governance Review by West Devon Borough Council.
The other wards of Little Fatherford and Okehampton Hamlets South sees existing councillors Maria Cooper and Phil Heard re-elected unopposed.
Meanwhile there will be no poll for Okehampton Town Council on Friday, May 4, with all 11 candidates automatically being elected, and three vacancies remaining on the 14-seat council.
In the South Ward, those elected are Laura Bird, Allenton Fisher, Simon Weekes, Ann Wood and Julie Yelland. Meanwhile, in the North Ward, candidates elected are Richard Colman, Carole Holt, Dr Michael Ireland, Tony Leech, Christine Marsh and Bob Tolley, who is the current mayor. Of the 11 councillors, Laura Bird, Simon Weekes and Richard Colman are new.
Local elections — page 4