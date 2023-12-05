A COMMUNITY food project in Okehampton called Elf on Your Shelf to support residents struggling to meet rising costs to feed themselves is seeking funding donations. Rebecca Green, of Okehampton Community Kitchen (OCK) said: “We are running Okehampton Community Christmas again for December 25/26. Our food bank is accessible through the festive period so please ask for help if you struggle. Sometimes life takes you by surprise and emergencies don’t stop for Christmas. Our aim is to deliver Christmas dinner packs and recipe packs.” The project is giving out turkeys for lunch, thanks to Lidl and donations. Donations to OCK account, sort code:30-98-97 acc:62324162 https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/.../rural-food-support. 07806 770926