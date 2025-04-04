ONE side of the A377 through Copplestone has been shut to all vehicles and pedestrians due to an unsafe building.
The one-way system from Bassetts Bridge to Bewsley Hill is closed, along with part of Bewsley Hill itself.
Temporary traffic lights have been installed on the northbound section of the A377.
Devon County Council has advised drivers to expect delays and allow extra time for their journeys.
There is currently no indication of how long the closure will last.
A local resident has told the Courier people who live on Bewsley Hill and adjoining roads are “trapped” as the only way to get out is to drive towards Newbuildings.
The last time the A377 was partially shut in Copplestone was in August last year amid fears part of former pub The Cross Hotel would collapse. The closure lasted for around three weeks.
Further updates as we have them.