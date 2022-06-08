Emergency services respond to capsized boat at Roadford Lake — two people are still missing

Emergency services were called at around 1.30pm today to Roadford Lake in Lewdown, Okehampton, following reports that a boat had capsized in the water.

A number of people were reported to have been on the boat at the time.

Multiple agencies have been deployed including police, fire, ambulance, the air ambulance, coastguard and search and rescue teams.

Two people were safely recovered from the water and have been checked over and discharged by paramedics at the scene.

Two people have been recovered and taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not confirmed.

A further two people remain missing at this time and searches are ongoing.

Next-of-kin have been informed.

Those travelling in the group were all adults and believed to all be local to Devon.

The boat is being secured and the scene is being managed by police.