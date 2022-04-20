Enjoy the ‘great outdoors’ in May

A CAMPAIGN is being launched in Devon this May to tempt people to get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

Active Devon and Devon County Council have joined forces with the Local Nature Partnership to encourage people of all ages to step outdoors together, connect with nature and breathe in the best of Devon’s fresh air.

During Naturally Healthy May, events and activities are being arranged across the county to offer everyone the chance to join in and try something new.

The organisers will also be sharing ideas and information on social media on being ‘naturally healthy’ – from getting outside for a bike ride, to birdwatching and listening to bird song, to swimming in the sea and gardening – and how to best enjoy the benefits it can bring.

There will also be a Naturally Healthy photo competition running from May 1 to 31 for children and adults to take part in.

Active Devon’s Tom Mack said: ‘From chilling in the park to a stroll on the beach or a short walk to the shops, spending time outdoors has been linked to a stream of benefits like sleeping better, less stress, feeling happier, with increased energy and positive mental well-being. In Devon, we have so many opportunities on our doorstep, and Naturally Healthy May is here to make it as easy as possible for people to get out of their home and really connect with the nature around them.

‘This year, we will be engaging even more with different age groups, from children to grandparents, encouraging them all to enjoy time in nature to reconnect with each other whilst being active.’

Steve Brown, Devon County Council’s director of public health, said: ‘Throughout the pandemic many people have spent time outside as a coping mechanism and have recognised the positive benefits it has to their health and wellbeing.’

He added: In May organisations across Devon are working together on the #NaturallyHealthyMay campaign, hosting events and sharing activities people can do by themselves to help reconnect with nature and access the benefits to their health.