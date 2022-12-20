THE Actors of North Tawton Society (ANTS), raised Christmas spirits in North Tawton Town Hall with a wonderful Christmas Variety Show.
A talented cast from ANTS’ members and artists from further afield entertained the audience.
ANTS member Hayley Gill explained: ‘The show opened with a lively and fun number from the ‘Lindy Hop Dancers’, followed by a Christmassy Sketch by the Young ANTS, in which Scrooge’s granddaughter had to learn the same hard lessons her Grandfather had years before.
‘This was followed by some amazing singing, and the audience was treated to some wonderful solos and duets, including ‘It’s cold out there’ and ‘It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas’.
‘Bill Murray told some traditional Devonshire stories and sang some great folk songs that the audience enjoyed joining in with.
‘Some puppets magically appeared at one point to join in with a smashing duet, ‘Never Ending Story’.
‘There was a sprinkling of fun poetry and the evening finished with a flurry of snow on stage as the cast joined together to sing ‘White Christmas’ around the Christmas tree.
‘Twiggy Lake ably compered the evening with jokes, local news and a lot of changes of hats!’
ANTS is always looking for new members to act or help backstage.
There are plans afoot for a very exciting musical to be held in the late May half term next year.