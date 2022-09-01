Moorland Mandolins start their journey of discovery
A NEW vibrant group of mandolin and string players have formed an independent orchestra and will start their journey of discovery on September 24 in Moretonhampstead.
The Moorland Mandolins is accepting new members, particularly those who play the guitar, bassoon, cello or serpent (a renaissance trumpet which plays a very low sound.)
Currently consisting of 18 enthusiastic players, 16 mandolins (a mix of first and second mandolins, mandolas and octave mandola), one bass guitar and a guitarron, all drawn from across Devon and Cornwall, the new orchestra will have a repertoire as widely varied as possible and will be playing concerts throughout the South West.
The aim is to try and emulate the days, from about 100 years ago, when most towns had a mandolin orchestra that played semi-classical music as well as the tunes of the time.
Mandolin orchestras were popular in the early 20th century, and many cities and schools had one.
A considerable body of music was created, much of which was simple or popular marches and foxtrots that were easy and fun to play.
However, some ‘serious’ music was also created, requiring as much skill to play as anything in the more well-known violin repertoire. Principal among the important composers of such music were Raffaele Calace, Arrigo Cappelletti, Giuseppe Manente and Carlo Munier, who all wrote beautiful and virtuosic music for various mandolin chamber music ensembles as well as full orchestras.
The orchestra will meet in 2pm on September 24 in Moretonhampstead Town Hall.
For more information contact Nigel Crabb email [email protected] or mobile at 07870 618951
