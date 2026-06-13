A FANTASTIC evening of live music will take place at the Victory Hall, South Zeal this Sunday, June 14.
Track Dogs are an international band formed in 2006 in Madrid with a name deriving from the dark subterranean world of the New York subway system.
They are an eclectic line up of acoustic guitar, electric base, trumpet, cajon and stunning four-part vocal harmonies.
Their sound is best described as “sunshine-y songs thriving on dark themes behind irresistible rhythms”.
Those familiar with the band will know that Track Dogs have always dabbled in different styles from Americana and bluegrass to folk and even blues.
With over 11 albums, and performances from Glastonbury to the Royal Albert Hall, Track Dogs continue to make a name for themselves.
Sometimes deadly serious, sometimes showing a finely tuned sense of humour – they will always get you tapping your feet.
Music Riot UK said about Track Dogs: “A rare combination of four great players who also have superb voices creating stunning individual vocal performances and the almost inevitable perfect harmonies. The playing is outstanding, the harmonies superb and it is joyful throughout, just give it a listen”.
Doors open at 7.20pm and the Concert starts at 8pm. There will be a bar available.
Tickets will be available on the door, subject to availability.
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