CREDITON and District u3a is set to host a talk on Charlotte Brontë and the writing of Jane Eyre.
Keith Hooper will speak on the subject in the Boniface Centre on Wednesday, September 18 from 10am to 12pm.
Entry costs £1.50 and includes refreshments.
Charlotte Brontë was a 19th century author who wrote the famous novel Jane Eyre, which is still popular today and has been adapted into several films.
The meeting is open to everyone including non-members.
The Boniface Centre can be found on Church Walk next to Crediton Parish Church off the A377.
You can become a member of Crediton and District u3a and join any one or more of over 20 interest groups including history and local history, rambling, wine appreciation, cycling and more.
For more information about Crediton and District u3a, you can visit its Facebook page or website: u3asites.org.uk/crediton/home.
Alternatively, you can telephone Jane Innes on 01363 84376.