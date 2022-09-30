At times when everything feels so chaotic and divided, it is helpful to remind ourselves of what unites us. Grief is one of them, as we’ve recently experienced following the death of our longest serving monarch. Another is our love of place, the beauty of our green island that feels part of our national psyche, and which has quietly powered the longest running and best developed green movement of any country, from the nature writers of the 18th century to the broad coalition of NGOs, farmers, politicians and scientists of today. This is not a movement rooted in philosophy or scientific argument, important though these are. It is forged in our love of those fields, woods, hedges, seascapes and wild places that have personal meaning to us.