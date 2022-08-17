Exbourne Community Choir raises £1,000 for farmers in crisis
By Contributor | Supplied Content |
@https://twitter.com/tavistocktimes[email protected]
Tuesday 23rd August 2022 6:00 am
Share
Exbourne Community Choir has raised £1,000 for the Farming Community Network (Sinitta Leunen/Pexels )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Exbourne Community Choir has been helping farmers in crisis with its recent concert raising £1,000 for the Farming Community Network.
The choir, led by Pauline Savage, gave a very well supported concert in Hatherleigh Community Centre on June 25.
It was in aid of the Farming Community Network, a charity which helps members of the farming community to manage and thrive through difficult times and periods of change.
The FCN provides a listening ear and essential support to farmers in need. The cheque was being presented to a representative of the charity on Saturday.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |