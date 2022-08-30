Exbourne, Sampford Courtenay and Jacobstowe WI visits farm that inspired Michael Morpurgo’s ‘War Horse’
[email protected]
Tuesday 6th September 2022 11:00 am
Share
(Submitted )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Exbourne, Sampford Courtenay & Jacobstowe WI enjoyed their summer outing to the War Horse Valley Country Farm Park at Parsonage Farm, Iddesleigh, the place that inspired Michael Morpurgo to write War Horse.
They experienced a WWl frontline trench with the sounds of shell and gun fire and viewed the WWl and War Horse Exhibitions. There are many animals on the farm including Alpacas, miniature goats and ponies.
The WI were treated to a wonderful Devonshire Cream Tea in the farm house garden before being taken on a trailer ride from which the farm was viewed in comfort.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |