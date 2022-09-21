Exbourne WI marks member’s 100th birthday
Exbourne, Sampford Courtenay and Jacobstowe WI held a belated 100th birthday party for member Kath Neno in August.
The party took place on Tuesday, August 9 with a lovely tea with a beautiful cake. It was a very happy time as scrapbooks and photo albums from the archive were brought out, looking back to when Kath joined the WI when she was young.
On Tuesday, August 23, a visit was made to the War Horse Museum at Parsonage Farm, Iddesleigh. A very enjoyable time was had looking at all the animals and the actual museum. After a cream tea, members took a tractor and trailer ride across some of the fields of the farm.
The latest meeting was held at Sampford Courtenay Village Hall on Tuesday, September 13. The meeting started with a minute’s silence to mark the passing of fellow WI member, Queen Elizabeth II. Jerusalem was sung and the speaker was welcomed. It was John Christian, who is a well-known watercolour artist. He quite quickly painted a beautiful Dartmoor scene. He showed some other paintings that he had done and had cards for sale. He was thanked by Cherry Chidwick.
After tea the business was dealt with. Names were put down to visit a Dartmoor Photographic Exhibition at Providence Chapel, Throwleigh on Saturday, October 8. The next walk is on Friday, September 30 at Abbeyford Woods. Arrangements were made for the Soup and Puds Lunch to be held on Saturday, October 15 from 12 noon to 2pm in Exbourne Village Hall. The price will be £6 per person.
FOM (Flower of the Month) winner was Irene Harrison and the competition winner for a landscape scene was Bonnie Stenning. The meeting ended with the singing of the National Anthem.
The next meeting is on Tuesday, October 11 in Exbourne Village Hall at 7pm, when the speaker will be Rupert Kirkwood talking about ‘All at Sea Watching Wildlife from a Kayak’.
