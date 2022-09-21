Exbourne WI marks member’s 100th birthday

The latest meeting was held at Sampford Courtenay Village Hall on Tuesday, September 13. The meeting started with a minute’s silence to mark the passing of fellow WI member, Queen Elizabeth II. Jerusalem was sung and the speaker was welcomed. It was John Christian, who is a well-known watercolour artist. He quite quickly painted a beautiful Dartmoor scene. He showed some other paintings that he had done and had cards for sale. He was thanked by Cherry Chidwick.