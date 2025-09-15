Police have released another image of a man they would like to speak to connection with a high-value burglary from Exeter’s flagship museum in the early hours of Wednesday, September 10.
Detectives were alerted at 5am that day following a break in at the Royal Albert Memorial Museum [RAMM) and Art Gallery on Queen Street.
Two suspects are believed to have forced entry to the premises and stolen a number of items.
A total of 17 antique pocket watches were taken along with a flintlock blunderbuss attached to a bayonet.
Police have already issued one picture of two men they want to speak to, wearing dark clothing and face coverings and riding bicycles.
They have now issued a second set of images of one of the men on foot and wearing different shoes.
A police spokesperson said: “We appreciate the faces of the men are covered in the images, however it is hoped somebody may still be able to help the investigation with new information.
“It is believed one of the men may speak with a Liverpudlian accent and the other a Birmingham/Wolverhampton accent and that they both may be able to help with enquiries.”
Anyone who has information or footage that may help is asked to contact the police on 101 or via the police website quoting log 64 of 10/09/25.
Among the pocket watches stolen on September 10 were three early nineteenth century chronometers and a chronograph. Chronometers were originally developed as aids for navigation at sea. Meanwhile chronographs, like a stopwatch, record short periods of time.
The RAMM examples were made between the early 1800s to 1880 and mark important technological developments in these pocket-size precision watches. The makers are William John McMaster, Charles Cope, and Victor Kullberg.
Blunderbuss guns were used to protect mail coaches in the early 1800s from the threat of robbery. The blunderbuss was inscribed with the name ‘The Quicksilver’ suggesting it may have been used on board the Quicksilver mail coach.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.