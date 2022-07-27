Family friendly film event at Okehampton Library
AN exciting and innovative event is being staged at Okehampton Library tomorrow (Friday) which will provide the opportunity to see a recently completed short musical comedy film shot entirely in Devon and to meet some of the cast and crew.
The film Between the Lines is set in a library and tells the story of Jane, a shy, quiet girl who finds the courage to stand up for what she believes in through a series of magical and bizarre encounters with characters from popular fiction. It is a warm-hearted feel-good film with a core message of the importance of libraries and what they provide for their communities. As well as screening the 15 minute film, the afternoon event will include a talk by the director, insights into how the film was made, a Q & A session with the cast and crew and activities for children led by some of the actors.
Jeff Sleeman, the film’s producer and assistant director said: ‘We had such fun making this film which includes some great songs, dance routines and a host of colourful characters that we wanted to share our experience with local audiences. It’s a very entertaining, professional and uplifting film with high production values, despite being made on a very tight budget and we think people will be fascinated to hear some of the stories and secrets behind its production. We also hope to encourage others to make films using the highly talented people and amazing locations we have available here in the Westcountry.’
The event will be held from 3pm onwards at Okehampton Library on Friday July 29 and admission is free.
For more details check the film’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BTLfilm or contact Jeff on 07977 272174
