Family friendly film event at Okehampton Library

The film Between the Lines is set in a library and tells the story of Jane, a shy, quiet girl who finds the courage to stand up for what she believes in through a series of magical and bizarre encounters with characters from popular fiction. It is a warm-hearted feel-good film with a core message of the importance of libraries and what they provide for their communities. As well as screening the 15 minute film, the afternoon event will include a talk by the director, insights into how the film was made, a Q & A session with the cast and crew and activities for children led by some of the actors.