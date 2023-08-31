A summer fete will be taking place at Roadford Lake this Saturday to raise vital funds in support of WaterAid
Hosted by South West Water, the WaterAid Summer Fete will be free for all to enter and promises an array of entertainment at the Roadford site near Lifton on the Devon and Cornwall border.
The fete will be open to the public from 10am to 5pm and is set to feature different activities for all the family to enjoy, including paddleboarding, sumo suit wrestling, a bouncy castle, bake sales, a tombola and even a dog show.
There will also be the opportunity to explore more of the lake and discover some of its natural inhabitants with an interactive nature hunt that is set to release the adventurers in everyone.
WaterAid is an UK-based water charity dedicated to making clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene normal for everyone around the world within one generation. It strives to work closely with partners internationally and on the ground in some of the most challenging places in the world, to help achieve widespread change.
Hosts South West Water intend to send all money raised to WaterAid, having been a supporter of the charity for over 40 years.
Laura Flowerdew, chief customer and digital officer at South West Water, said: “As a business that provides 340 million litres of drinking water each day to around 1.7 million people, we know how important it is that everyone has access to clean, safe, drinking water. That’s why we’re honoured to continue our long-running support of WaterAid and the amazing work it does by hosting this fantastic event.”
The support from South West Water on raising donations will support WaterAid’s incredible work to provide clean drinking water and basic hygiene essentials to those who desperately need it.