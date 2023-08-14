This summer holiday, 22 children took part in FOOTsteps summer school ‘Under the Sea’.
Over three days, children learnt songs and dances with a sea theme and played mermaids, octopuses, fish as part of the performance. There was even some surfing involved.
Last year FOOTsteps put on a performance based on the films Encanto and Sing 2 for the summer school.
For the rest of the summer, FOOTsteps will not be running but the dance group will restart sessions on the week commencing September 11.
FOOTsteps was established in 2004 and since then has grown and now puts on over 50 classes in Okehampton.
The group runs classes in a range of different dance styles including ballet, tap, ballroom and jazz for a wide range of different age groups.
The dance group also support many local events including the Okehampton Carnival and most recently performed at the Party in the Park this July to celebrate 400 years since the town received its Royal Charter.
Anyone who is interested in joining or finding out more about the classes the group runs should email Miss Mandy on [email protected] or visit the Facebook page ‘Footsteps School of Dance.’
Anyone interested in dance can also visit the website at www.footstepsschoolofdance.com.