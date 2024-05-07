A FARMHOUSE was severely damaged by fire at a blaze in Shebbear over the weekend.
Fire engines from Torrington, Hatherleigh and Holsworthy were sent to the incident on Saturday morning (May 4) at about 10am.
Whilst en route, fire control sent out a further fire engine, an aerial platform ladder and a water carrier due to the remote location of the incident.
The blaze had fully taken hold when they arrived. A further two fire engines and another water carrier were dispatched due to the limited water access.
The crews remained on site all night. The farmhouse was badly damaged and partially collapsed. The crew managed to prevent it spreading to a nearby barn.
A woman was taken to hospital after being treated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire was accidental.