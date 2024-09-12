Lisa Moore has been appointed Chief Executive of Devon County Agricultural Association (DCAA).
For the past nine months, Lisa has been performing as Acting Chief Executive of the DCAA, and now the Board of Trustees, on behalf of the Association, are delighted to announce that Lisa will officially take up the reins as full-time Chief Executive with immediate effect.
Andy Gray, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at DCAA, said: ‘Having compared and discussed alternative options, the board has decided that Lisa is the most suitable candidate for the role.
‘Over the period, she has demonstrated her capacity to lead and manage the DCAA, her unwavering commitment to the organisation as well as an exemplary knowledge and understanding of our culture and our people.’
In Lisa’s dual capacity as manager of the Devon County Show she will also continue to lead the preparations for the 2025 event at Westpoint.