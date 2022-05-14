Fatal road accidents on the rise but not in West Devon

Okehampton and Tavistock fire services reported seeing no rise in the number of fatal traffic collisions despite reports of a regional increase across Devon and Somerset.

The news comes following an announcement by the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service last week which reported seeing an increase in the number of fatal road traffic collisions attended by firefighters.

However, both Okehampton and Tavistock stations stated that their firefighters had not attended a fatal traffic incident for quite some time,

Austin Kiely, watch manager at Okehampton station, said: ‘Okehampton has not responded to any fatal accidents recently which is good.’

Okehampton firefighters have organised a successful fire awareness campaign designed to inform adults and children of the dangers of fire which Mr Kiely has suggested may have contributed to the lack of fatal accidents in the area.

‘I know we have an increase in community prevention in the area. We’ve been making sure people know the importance of having a working smoke alarm, not leaving cooking unattended and teaching children about fire.

‘Children can get fascinated by fire so we need to inform them of the dangers before any problems occur.’

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the Tavistock station also confirmed that there had been no increase in the number of fatal collisions

Alongside the announcement, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue has issued advice for drivers urging them to be extra careful on the roads.

The advice includes driving below the speed limit, always wearing a seatbelt, avoiding using mobile phones while driving.

The fire service has also reminded drivers that they should not be driving while tired or under the influence of alcohol or drugs - advice which has been echoed by Mr Kiely.

The latest statistics show that during the year ending June 2021 there were 1,390 reported deaths on Britain’s roads and 119,850 casualties of all severities - a decrease of 11% and 9% respectively compared to the year ending June 2020.

Devon and Cornwall Police say that 98% of traffic collisions are caused by human error with the five riskiest behaviours being excessive speed, failure to wear a seatbelt, mobile phone use, driving while under the influence and careless driving which could include driving too close to the vehicle in front or failing to give way at a junction.

These are known by emergency services as the fatal five.