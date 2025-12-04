A father and son from Hatherleigh recently went “above and beyond” when they undertook a wing-walking challenge to raise much-needed funds for Hatherleigh Silver Band.
Richard Brock, 72, and his son, Cary, 45, decided to complete the daring feat to help the band pay for uniforms, instruments, sheet music and overhead costs. Fifteen years ago, Richard completed a sponsored skydive for similar reasons.
Richard booked the wing-walk experience at Henstridge Airfield in Somerset with the Wing Walk Company, but deciding he did not want to do it alone, he roped in his son, Cary, who plays with the band.
When asked how the day panned out, Richard explained how supportive the Wing Walk Company were: “They told us, ‘We’ll do everything when you’re ready’ – they made us feel so relaxed and it was all so professional that I didn’t feel nervous at all.”
Richard and Cary also thanked their sponsors and everyone who made personal donations. A cheque for £6,198.75 was presented to Hatherleigh Silver Band at their recent autumn concert at the town’s community centre.
The concert itself was a huge success. The senior band were joined by their thriving Training Band for a couple of pieces at the beginning of the second half. The crowd were treated to a varied programme of music from marches and hymn arrangements to an operatic overture and numerous pop and rock numbers.
Ross Hunt, musical director for Hatherleigh Silver Band, said: “The band were overwhelmed by the amount Richard and Cary were able to raise. It will mean a lot to the band. Instruments can cost anywhere between hundreds and thousands of pounds, and we have to pay the overheads for the band room.”
Hatherleigh Silver Band’s next major public event is their Christmas Candlelight Concert, which is at 7.30pm on December 20 at Hatherleigh Parish Church.
To learn more about Hatherleigh Silver Band and their upcoming events follow them on Instagram.
