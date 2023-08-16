A Devon County Council spokesperson said: “Resurfacing work on Station Road in Okehampton is scheduled to be carried out during the October half-term break in order to minimise disruption. The scheme, which extends from the junction with Mill Road up to the war memorial, will be carried out in three sections from Monday 23 October to Thursday 26 October. Temporary traffic lights will be used in order to maintain access through the site and to the station. Parking in this section of Station Road will not be possible while work is being undertaken between 8am and 5pm. Any vehicles left on the road will either result in delays or will prevent resurfacing. Residents and businesses will be fully informed of the work and information will be widely distributed around the area shortly both in paper form, as well as via the Devon County Council website and on social media.”