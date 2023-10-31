Cllr Tony Leech said: “One of the issues was that it’s a government initiative that once they close the hospitals the NHS were not allowed to open them again or open new ones. One assumes that with an election year coming up we really press those who want to be MPs or those who are sitting now to say ‘We don’t care what you said [before] we want local beds for local people’ because that’s exactly what I have been hearing for years.”