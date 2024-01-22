Kate Hills, biosecurity and invasives manager at South West Water, said: “We are delighted to be working with Jack to tackle the threat posed to our native wildlife by invasive non-native species. The results of the work so far have been really encouraging and the method has proved to be a great way to record species. Following the success of the trial, we will be looking to use this innovative surveying technique more widely, alongside more traditional methods, to look at the distribution of species across our sites.”