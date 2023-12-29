In a desperate effort to stop Devon County Council (DCC) installing parking meters in the town, Okehampton businesses, local politicians and residents have taken the fight to the next level and spoken to BBC Spotlight.
A group of councillors, business owners and residents met at The Cubby Hole, run by Dawn Bell, on Tuesday (January 2) to speak to a BBC journalist about their opposition to the proposed scheme, as the parking meter consultation period draws to a close.
This is the final push to dissuade the county council from implementing the proposal which, residents have argued, will negatively impact the town’s economy, cause greater congestion and discriminate against those with mobility issues.
Dawn Bell said: “I get a lot of regular visitors who come on holiday every year They’ve all expressed that they love coming to the town, but if this happens, they’ll think twice about coming here on holiday and spending their money.”
North Tawton town councillor Christian Martin added that the introduction of meters would not only impact Okehampton residents and tourists, but those living in nearby communities who travel into the town for their regular shop.
He said: “Representing an outlying town serviced by Okehampton, I am concerned that pay and display will impact the high street shops forcing us to travel further towards Exeter or down the A30 to Tavistock. It is an unwarranted revenue grab with no beneficial return for residents near and far.”
So far all previous attempts to encourage DCC to reconsider have failed despite letters of opposition and a survey, carried out by Okehampton Town Council, which revealed that 97 per cent opposed the plan.
Members of the public are now voicing their anger at the county council. At a public meeting last month, which highways officers failed to attend despite being invited, residents and visitors spoke out and raised worries that DCC was not listening.
The proposal has previously been called a “money spinner” for the county council, which is currently facing financial difficulties.
Devon County Council has denied this and stated that it was planning on implementing the charges to bring Okehampton (along with seven more towns) into line with other larger Devon communities.
A DCC spokesperson added: “It encourages the turnover of vehicles and availability of parking spaces, particularly in busy town centres, thereby helping to support the local economy and the use of local shops and businesses.”
The consultation closes today and anyone wishing to submit their opinions can do so online at https://shorturl.at/cMSWX.