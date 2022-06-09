Fire crews tackle blaze at barn filled with silage

Fire crews were called to tackle a blaze involving about 300 tonnes of silage.

Appliances from Hatherleigh, Okehampton and Danes Castle in Exeter were called to the barn fire in Sampford Courtenay at 6.26pm on Monday.

The barn was 40 metres by 40 metres in size and contained about 300 tonnes of silage. The fascia boards and guttering of the building were damaged by fire.

Crews put the fire out fire using a compressed air foam jet, a hose reel jet, a 45mm jet, two sets of breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera, a triple extension ladder and a range of small tools.

The farmer also lent a hand by removing burnt materials to open ground using a tractor from on site.