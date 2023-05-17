Hatherleigh will explode in a mass of brightly coloured corn starch as the Hatherleigh Carnival Committee hosts the first-ever colour run in the town this June.
The carnival committee has mapped out both a 5km and 2.5km route around the town’s streets and has also planned a ‘wheel friendly’ route for those in wheelchairs or pushing prams.
The event, which will take place on June 17, is open to everyone and there is no age limit, although the carnival committee asks that under 11s are supervised by a parent or guardian and parents or guardians sign a waiver on behalf of under 18s.
Participants will receive a white T-shirt to wear, and a medal upon completion and there will be several colour stations along the route.
Participants will be covered in brightly coloured corn starch as they pass each station. Powder will also be available for spectators to purchase to throw.
Any club, school or group of friends or workmates who would like to take part can book a place at www.eventbrite.co.uk by June 4. Locals to the area can book directly at the visitor centre in Hatherleigh.
To ensure the safety of participants, spectators should only throw powder supplied by the committee The powder is non-toxic, it will not permanently stain and is non-harmful to animals or fish but we do recommend participants wear glasses to protect their eyes. Organisers are looking into ways of sealing T-shirts to provide participants with a lasting memento of this debut event.
Such events have their origins in the Hindu festival of Holi during which individuals throw brightly-coloured powder in celebration of the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil.