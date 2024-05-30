New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Moran's Restaurant And Bar at Golf Links Road, Westward Ho!, Bideford, Devon; rated on May 22
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Guillemot at Unit 1, Latitude 51, Bath Hotel Road, Westward Ho!; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: Wedding Barn at Milky Way Adventure Park, Higher Clovelly, Bideford, Devon; rated on May 16
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Woolsery Fish And Chip Shop at Chapel Street, Woolfardisworthy, Bideford, Devon; rated on May 1