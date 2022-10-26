Food hygiene ratings given to two Torridge establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Katie Williams  
Wednesday 26th October 2022 3:45 pm
Share
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Dickys, a pub, bar or nightclub at 12 Cooper Street, Bideford, Devon was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 21.

And Apple & Grape, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Clawford Vineyard, Clawton, Holsworthy, Devon was given a score of three on September 27.

More About:

TorridgeDevonHolsworthyBideford
Share