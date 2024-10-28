New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Wings at The Wings Hall, Lower Meddon Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 4: Bideford Conservative Club at 23 Bridgeland Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 27

• Rated 3: High Street Social Club at First Floor, 18 High Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 27

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Lamoon Thai Kitchen at The Quay, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 27