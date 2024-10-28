New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: Bideford Conservative Club at 23 Bridgeland Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 27
• Rated 3: High Street Social Club at First Floor, 18 High Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 27
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Lamoon Thai Kitchen at The Quay, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 27