Food hygiene ratings handed to three Torridge establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Joseph Hook
Thursday 6th October 2022 9:36 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Cafe Fletcher at 54 Mill Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 28
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Golden Lion at 36 Cross Street, Northam, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 29
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Silver Bridge House at 21 Barnstaple Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 7