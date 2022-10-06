Food hygiene ratings handed to three Torridge establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Joseph Hook  
Thursday 6th October 2022 9:36 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Torridge's establishments, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Cafe Fletcher at 54 Mill Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Golden Lion at 36 Cross Street, Northam, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 29

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Silver Bridge House at 21 Barnstaple Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 7

