FORCE Cancer Charity services are set to return to Okehampton Hospital this September in a massive boost for support for cancer patients and their families in West Devon.
FORCE, which stands for Friends of the Oncology and Radiotherapy Centre Exeter, will resume its programme of support and advice at Okehampton Hospital for the first time since the covid pandemic in 2020.
FORCE chief executive Meriel Fishwick, said: 'We are delighted to be back in Okehampton. We understand the value of going out to meet people in their communities, making access to the free services we provide as easy as possible. The variety of support available through FORCE is not a luxury, it’s a necessity.'
FORCE will be there every Wednesday between 10am and 4pm from September 6 and will be provide counselling, physiotherapy and exercise advice, complementary therapies and group support programmes, all available by appointment.
FORCE had to withdraw its services from Okehampton and other community hubs when COVID struck in 2020.
The charity is based in Exeter and has been working closely with the Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust to find space that would enable them to get back into more outreach locations post-pandemic.
FORCE’s mission to get back out into the community after the restrictions imposed by COVID has been boosted by a grant from The National Lottery Community Fund. Lottery money is helping the charity rebuild its programme of more local face-to-face services, closer to where people live.
FORCE first began offering support in Okehampton in the summer of 2014. Initially, it was based at Castle Ham Lodge but in April 2019, all of the services funded by the charity in the town moved to Okehampton Hospital.
Anyone affected by cancer and in need support or advice can call FORCE Cancer Charity on 01392 406151.