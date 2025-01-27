Devon and Cornwall Police is speaking out against discrimination on Holocaust Memorial Day (January 27) today.
In a statement commemorating the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Chief Constable James Vaughan QPM said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is a day to actively remember the millions of people murdered in the Holocaust, under Nazi persecution, and in the genocides that followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, Darfur and Srebrenica.
“It is simply unacceptable that some individuals and communities still face discrimination for being who they are. Devon and Cornwall Police will not tolerate hate crime. We are committed to building a safe and cohesive community for all.
“It is our responsibility to inspire future generations to stand up against hatred, prejudice, and evil.”