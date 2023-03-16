‘Then on the Tube we saw a poster for Crisis at Christmas saying it cost £29.06 to get a person off the streets. He suggested a bake sale with the aim of raising £30 and I used Facebook to promote it to friends and family, who were so supportive. He did brownie slabs and set up a Just Giving page site.’ The efforts snowballed, and after Fraser reached £1,000 he went on to raise a further £700. ‘He was chuffed to bits that he was making a difference,’ said Laura. ‘Living down here in Devon in a little village you don’t see a lot of homeless people and it really hit a nerve with him. He couldn’t put to bed what he had seen so he thought he’s do something to help.’