There will be a free film screening of independent film Layla at Okehampton’s Carlton Cinema on Monday, November 11.
The Okehampton venue is one of 150 independent cinemas across the UK screening the Certificate 15 film on the same night in advance of its general release.
The screening has been organised by the Escapes programme, supported with National Lottery funding from the BFI (British Film Institute) to encourage people to discover gems of independent film..
Free tickets are available via escapes.cinematik.app as part of a year’s worth of free screenings, one each month. They are aimed at encouraging new audiences, particularly those put off by cost.
Layla is a daring yet tender romance set in and around East London’s iconic drag clubs, exploring the story of the eponymous British-Palestinian drag queen as they embark on a journey of self-discovery. It features a strong cast of stars, Bilal Hasna, Self Esteem and Emma McDonald.