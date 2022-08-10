Free Tamar Valley walk for autumn
THERE is a chance to explore the Tamar Valley in September when the Tamar Valley AONB team stage a free guided walk.
A 14-mile circular walk through the beautiful Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty has been planned for Saturday, September 10.
Starting at Gunnislake, walkers will head towards Horsebridge along quiet country roads and woodland tracks. The walk will pass several old mine sites alongside the River Tamar with wonderful views across the Tamar Valley.
A lunch stop is planned at The Royal Inn, Horsebridge, and an afternoon refreshment break will be at The Rising Sun Inn, Gunnislake, so please either bring money or your own food and drink.
The Special Tamar Valley Walk is the brainchild of Rob Blakiston, who leads the Tamar & Bere Wellbeing Walking Group every Thursday morning.
He said: ‘The Tamar Valley AONB’s Thursday walking group is great for getting out, exploring the valley and meeting up with people. Most walks take an hour to two hours. We got chatting within the group and thought that a longer, full-day walk would be a fantastic way to see more of the Tamar Valley, and to challenge ourselves.’
The Tamar Valley AONB and National Lottery Heritage-funded Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme have worked with Rob to offer the walk.
The walk will start at 10am and should finish by around 5:45pm. A good level of fitness is necessary. Sorry no dogs.
For further details and how to book your place (booking is essential by Friday, September 9 as numbers are strictly limited), please visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/special-tamar-valley-walk-tickets-396955573807
