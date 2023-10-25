Okehampton Freemasons recently presented the Under-11 Okehampton Argyle team with brand new kit at a small presentation ceremony.
Freemason members joined the players, coaches and parents for the ceremony at which they presented the team and head coach Steve Hopkins with the new kit featuring the Freemason square and compass.
Okehampton Freemason Chris Hodgson said: “It was a privilege to be able to support the team and Lodge members look forward to following the players’ adventures.”
Okehampton Argyle U11 is one of the teams in the Okehampton Argyle Youth Football Club which provides football opportunities for children. The football club runs teams from Under 7 to Under 16 and is an FA Charter Standard Club.
The U11 team play in the Exeter and District Youth League and train on Monday in Simmons Park and play matches on Saturday morning.
Okehampton’s Freemasons have provided a lot of support to the Okehampton community. Most recently, two Freemasons visited Okehampton’s Well-being Cafe to presenta cheque for the cafe’s social group for teenagers which will allow it to run throughout winter.
Freemasonry is one of the oldest social and charitable organisations in the world with its roots lying in the traditions of medieval stonemasons.
To follow the Okehampton Argyle youth teams visit www.okehamptonargyleyouthfc.co.uk or to find out more about Okehampton Freemasons visit the OkehamptonMasons Facebook page.
Above: The team, parents, coaches and Freemasons gathered at the Pavilion in the Park.