Friends of Okehampton Library stages music event for first time in three years
The Friends of Okehampton Library are set to stage the fundraising event “A Night of Music” for the first time in three years as a result of the covid pandemic.
The event is due to take place at the Ockment Centre on December 9 in order to raise money to fund extra work in the children’s section of the library to include a new reading den. The show will start at 7pm but doors will be open from 6:30pm. Audience members can bring their own refreshments and there will also be a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses
A wide range of musicians have volunteered to perform at the event, including Meander, One Point Five, The Electroleles and Okehampton’s ukelele group Uke’N Play, in order to get the popular event back on the road.
All proceeds will go directly to the library to help fund events, childrens’ activities and to provide equipment including the childrens’ reading den to give children their own special space in the library to sit and read which is being made by Okehampton community group Men in Sheds.
David Shipway from Friends of Okehampton Library, said: ‘These days the library very much depends on fundraising to provide all the extras. The friends group will be delighted to welcome a good crowd and if past performances are anything to go by it will be a thoroughly enjoyable evening.’
Earlier this year, the town council donated over £300 to the library for a children’s sensory area.
For more information visit the library or contact David Shipway on 07500759639.
