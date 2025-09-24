A determined woman who had a shock diagnosis of a rare blood cancer has bounced back to complete a major long-distance challenge with a friend.
After being diagnosed with Essential Thrombocythaemia following a routine blood test Helen Smith, of Dousland, was determined the chronic condition would not stop her continuing an active life.
So, the former PE teacher at Plymouth schools (All Saints and Leigham Primary) enlisted her lifelong tennis partner Linda Trebilcock, a long-term runner who lives near Callington, to run a coveted major amateur sporting challenge.
They embarked on the so-called London Classics, a combination of three endurance events: a100-mile cycle ride, a 26-mile marathon run and a two-mile open-water swim. The events are all London-based; the cycle ride was an out and back from Tower Bridge into the Essex countryside, the swim was in the Serpentine Lake and the other was the famous London Marathon.
Helen said: “In 2021 after a routine blood test I was told I had a rare chronic blood cancer which was a bolt out of the blue as I had no health problems and enjoyed an active lifestyle. Initially I managed the condition with aspirin but in December 2024 my platelet count raised to a level where I now manage the condition with daily chemotherapy medication.
“I was determined to focus on a number of physical challenges whilst fundraising for charities close to my heart. So me and Linda ran the London Marathon in 2023, raising nearly £6,000 for the Anthony Nolan charity.
“After that we became aware of the London Classics Challenge which was created in 2017 for those who had completed three toughest challenges: the London Marathon, RideLondon 100 and Swim Serpentine.
“With lots of tough cycling training on Dartmoor, we completed Ride London in 2024 – a 100-mile Essex loop that started in Westminster and finished at the impressive Tower Bridge.
“Our final challenge was the Swim Serpentine which happened last weekend (September 21) with 6,000 swimmers. There was incredible support and organisation – and lots of swans and geese! This memorable event led to us being awarded the London Classics medal. What an achievement! To do this alongside my friend and daughter Hannah was very special indeed.”
Linda, a former Livewell Southwest health visitor and manager, said: “We both supported each other through the events based on our strengths and weaknesses. I’m the stronger runner and Helen is the better cyclist. We stuck with each other and made sure we were ok and when one of us flagged we didn’t race off. It really does help to do these long distance endurance events with someone else.”
Helen’s daughter Hannah, a GB age-group triathlete, joined their adventure and gave much-appreciated advice on training, nutrition and race preparation.
Helen and Linda have raised money for charity Leukaemia Care from the Swim Serpentine. Helen will run the London Marathon 2026 for the charity. She thanked Cards And Moor at Yelverton and Epic Workwear in Plympton for their support.
For donations see ‘Helen's Swim Serpentine and London Marathon for Leukaemia Care’ JustGiving page: https://shorturl.at/OgNRY. Or at Linda’s page: https://tinyurl.com/yuhtssu
