Hatherleigh meat processing company, Dunbia has made a donation of £9,700 to fund much needed improvements to Hatherleigh Primary school’s outdoor classroom.
The outdoor classroom, which is used all year round, badly needed a revamp to make it tiptop for outdoor lessons.
The school are planning to reroof the outdoor classroom and upgrade to interactive and stimulating playground games and activities. The improvements will also include upgrading all outdoor seating benches to environmentally friendly and long-lasting options, providing spaces for outside dining and socialisation.
Headteacher Alan Monger said: “The investment from Dunbia will not only develop our relationship with a significant community organisation but also provide us with the opportunity to enhance the outdoor provision that we are able to provide for our children; giving them opportunities that they would not otherwise experience due to the current climate of underinvestment in education and deprivation that can be experienced in rural communities.”
Holly Miles, Dunbia regional HR manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to support Hatherleigh Primary School with the investment into their outdoor classroom. We recognise the importance of giving children an outdoor learning environment to ignite their imagination and creativity and we look forward to seeing the classroom back in action after the improvements.”
Representatives from Dunbia will return to Hatherleigh Primary in the summer to officially reopen the outdoor classroom at the school summer fete.