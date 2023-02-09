Cllr Tony Leech, West Devon lead member for the cost of living, said: ‘The council is very aware of the strain that rising costs in fuel, energy and food is putting on the finances of many of our residents. Any help we can offer, however great or small, is worth doing. If you need help and aren’t sure where to turn, you can visit our online support directory at www.westdevon.gov.uk/support-directory or contact us directly for any help we can offer directly on www.westdevon.gov.uk/cost-of-living-help’.