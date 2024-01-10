A GLOBETROTTING artist has set up shop in Okehampton as part of her career which has seen her work in Australia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and France.
Mary-Anne Wright, whose husband hails from Devon, has returned to the UK after 42 years in Australia, where she hopes to pass on her years of experience to student artists.
Mary-Anne will stay in her new Okehampton studio, which she plans to be gallery and “microbusiness,” until mid-2024, before returning to her studio in Aveyron, France.
In the meantime, she will also hold gallery viewings (by appointment only) at the studio situated in the old electrical shop, formerly Telecare Electrics, on St James Street, and hold art classes.
Born in Portsmouth, Mary-Anne started her career at the age of 16 when she started at art college in Portsmouth, before going on to study at Bristol’s art school.
Since then, Mary-Anne has travelled around the world and has had work displayed in Australia, New Zealand, France, India, the USA, Canada, the UAE and Bahrain.
“It’s like a diary of my life,” she said, describing how her international travels had influenced her art.
She also believes that teaching students will further influence her art.
“It’s not just the teacher showing students,” she added. “I think you learn a lot from students starting out and those improving their skills. It’s helpful.”
To find out more information, visit her website at www.wrightvanrossart.com, email [email protected] or call 07776 915738.