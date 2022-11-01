Go careful around calves on Dartmoor
the Dartmoor Commoners’ Council are urging walkers on the moor to be aware that it is now calving season for cattle grazing on the moor – and to give them a wide berth to avoid being trampled.
The advice from the council, which represents moorland farmers, is to ‘treat them like elephants’ while they are caring for their young.
Problems can arise when walkers step between a calf and its mother.
A spokesperson from the Commoners’ Council said: ‘Cows will take themselves away from the herd and calve on their own. They will often hide their baby calf and the only clue you have that she has calved is that she is on her own. She will be looking very alert with almost pricked ears and she will be watching you.
‘Please, please can you keep your eyes open – watch the cows, take a wide berth and take a different route. If she walks towards you, you may inadvertently be walking between her and the calf. Move away. Please treat the cows as if they were elephants, they may well be unpredictable! This is not a time to be brave, it is a time to respect the cows and to keep safe.’
The spokesperson added: ‘Cattle have grazed the commons for thousands of years. Calving cows on the common is permitted, and it is the healthiest environment for calving as the ground is clean. However, there are now unprecedented numbers of people out and about on Dartmoor and this has the potential to lead to conflict. Remember, treat them like elephants – respect, distance, observe.’
