Godolphin jaunt for Okehampton runners

Subscribe newsletter
TWO members of Okehampton Running Club travelled to West Cornwall recently to take part in Freedom Racing’s Godolphin Hill 10k.
Jo Page was the first female runner across the finish line while Karen came home in eighth.
From the start, runners head up and out from the grounds of Godolphin House.
The route twists and winds its way up Godolphin Hill itself before taking a rapid descent down the other side.
A short road section brings runners to the base of Tregonning Hill and they climb 110 metres to reach the top. The route heads back down and onto another road section before a final race up and over Godolphin Hill once again.
This is followed by a fast technical downhill dash to the finish line. The race took place on Friday, August 19/
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |