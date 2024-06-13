New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Deluxe Steak House at 16 High Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: Secret Garden Cafe at 45a Mill Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: The Old Farmhouse Kitchen And Tearoom at East Dodscott Farm, St Giles In The Wood, Torrington, Devon; rated on June 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Seagate Hotel at Seagate Hotel, The Quay, Appledore, Bideford; rated on June 6
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Mr Ho at 14 The Quay, Bideford, Devon; rated on June 7
• Rated 5: Shamrock Fish And Chips at 41 Fore Street, Hartland, Bideford, Devon; rated on June 7
• Rated 5: Woolsery Fish And Chip Shop at Chapel Street, Woolfardisworthy, Bideford, Devon; rated on June 7