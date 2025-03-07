New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Appledore Flame Factory at 9 The Quay, Appledore, Bideford, Devon; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: The Yard Appledore at 5 Market Street, Appledore, Bideford, Devon; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: Memories Restaurant at 8 Fore Street, Northam, Devon; rated on February 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Champ at 5 Meeting Street, Appledore, Bideford, Devon; rated on February 27

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Indulge At Westward Ho at Ho! Barts Amusements, Golf Links Road, Westward Ho!, Bideford; rated on February 21