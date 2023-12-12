New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Fairways Catering at Great Torrington Golf Club, Weare Trees, Great Torrington, Devon; rated on November 30
• Rated 5: No 37 at 37 South Street, Torrington, Devon; rated on November 30
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Royal Exchange at 86 New Street, Torrington, Devon; rated on November 30