New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Torridge’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Apple & Grape, at Clawford Vineyard, Clawton, Holsworthy, Devon was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 23.
And Ocean 51, at Unit 4, Latitude 51, Bath Hotel Road, Westward Ho! was also given a score of five on May 23.
It means that of Torridge's 110 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 91 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.