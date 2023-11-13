New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 86 High Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on November 9
• Rated 5: The Mill Street Brasserie at 49 Mill Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on November 9
• Rated 5: Pavillions Restaurant at Dartington Glass Ltd, Town Park, Great Torrington, Devon; rated on November 8
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Bideford Rugby Club at King George V Playing Fields, Chanters Road, Bideford, Devon; rated on November 2