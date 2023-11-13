New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Cool Beans Cafe at 21 - 21a Mill Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 86 High Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: The Mill Street Brasserie at 49 Mill Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Pavillions Restaurant at Dartington Glass Ltd, Town Park, Great Torrington, Devon; rated on November 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Bideford Rugby Club at King George V Playing Fields, Chanters Road, Bideford, Devon; rated on November 2